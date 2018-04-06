Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits

Golf star Tiger Woods returned to the PGA's Masters tournament in Augusta this week after a three-year break and longtime sponsor Nike has welcomed him back with an ad showing his career highlights.
From his earliest appearances as a child on TV to being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey and a clip from a well-known golf ball juggle ad, the 60-second spot shows a montage of his best moments.
It also shows a piece of golf history: the 2005 Masters when he pitched his ball 25 feet left of the hole in a shot that showed Nike's famous logo right by the hole for almost two seconds before going in.