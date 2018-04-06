The first car to ever receive a full five-star rating from CNBC was the newly-redesigned BMW 5 series. For 2018, the X3 gets a similar rejuvenation, with fresh sheetmetal and a familiar but updated interior to keep the Bavarians competitive in what's becoming one of the most important car segments.

Brimming with technology and seemingly milled from one massive chunk of German steel, our $57,620 X3 xDrive 30i test car makes a fantastic case for itself. We can't make a full verdict on the fun-to-drive factor until we get our hands on an M-sport variant, but for now we absolutely recommend the X3 as a smart and well-rounded entry in the space.