Top VC deals: Spotify goes public, Mobike sells for $2.7 billion and Tesla investor Steve Jurvetson has a new fund

Founded by former Kiva execs, 6 River Systems raised $25 million in a series B round of funding led by Menlo Ventures, with Norwest Venture Partners, Eclipse Ventures and strategic backers iRobot also in the round. The company's robot, the "Chuck," works alongside humans in warehouses and fulfillment centers. It autonomously guides workers to any item they need to pick or pack, minimizing the time they spend searching and walking the aisles.

Siemens venture arm, Next47, is among investors in DeepScale, a developer of "perception software" for self-driving vehicles. DeepScale raised $15 million in a round of funding that also included AutoTech Ventures, Truck Ventures and Steve Cohen's Point72.

A&E Networks and Google's Gradient Ventures are among investors pouring $10.5 million into Ubiquity6, a computer vision and augmented reality start-up. Ubiquity6 was founded in 2017 by graduates of Stanford, Metamind, Facebook, Tesla, Twitter and Zynga. Index Ventures led the deal, which also included First Round Capital and Kleiner Perkins.

Dockless bike-sharing companies have attracted big rounds of venture funding in the U.S. and China. Now a Brazilian start-up, Yellow, has locked in a $9 million seed round. Monashees and Grishin Robotics led the investment.

Poly6, a company that makes plastics out of citrus peels, raised $6.5 million from investors including Varkain and Quake Capital. According to the company's website, CEO Keith Hearon developed Citrene, the company's bio-based polymer, as a postdoctoral fellow at MIT.