Wynn shares rise on report MGM could be interested in buying casino rival

Shares of Wynn Resorts jumped in premarket trading Friday amid a report that MGM Resorts could be interested in buying its casino rival.

MGM's expressed interest in Wynn came from back-channel approaches, sources familiar with the situation told the New York Post.

Despite earlier claims by MGM chief executive James Murren that it would be unlikely his company would make a bid, one source told the NY Post that Wynn CEO Matt Maddox could be tempted to sell if the price was right.

Other sources told the NY Post that MGM still has time to change its mind and that no official talks have occurred.

Wynn shares climbed 2.3 percent in premarket trading following the report, while MGM's stock fell 0.2 percent.

Both companies are outperforming the S&P 500 so far this year; Wynn is up 7.5 percent and MGM is up 6.5 percent.

The rally in Wynn stock Friday morning, however, comes amid turbulence for the resort casino company.

Steve Wynn, the former chief executive, came under fire in January after a Wall Street Journal report detailed allegations of decades of sexual misconduct by the gambling mogul.

Following strong public backlash — and a loss of more than 10 percent in the company's stock value — Wynn resigned as CEO and chairman in February. Wynn Resorts said last month Wynn no longer holds a stake in the company after he agreed to sell all his remaining 8 million shares.

Wynn Resorts did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.