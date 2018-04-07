Fire breaks out on 50th floor of Trump Tower, with at least 1 reported injury

A fire was reported on the 50th floor at Trump Tower in New York, the New York Fire Department said on Saturday.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern, social media video showed flames visible from the structure in the center of Manhattan.

Via Twitter, NYFD authorities confirmed it was a 4-alarm fire, but it didn't appear to spread beyond the immediately affected floor. At least one person was reported to be injured, according to local reports.



President Donald Trump, who was in Washington, said on Twitter that the blaze was extinguished.

--Reuters contributed to this report.