Amsterdam's Red Light District is getting a 3D-printed footbridge

This steel bridge was 3-D printed in midair 34 Mins Ago | 01:11

MX3D, a Dutch robotics firm, 3D printed a functional stainless steel bridge for pedestrians in Amsterdam's red light district.

The 41-foot-long bridge took four robots, 9,920 pounds of stainless steel and six months of printing to complete. MX3D combined an industrial robot, a welding machine and software to make the 3D printers.

MX3D also wants to add sensors to the bridge to monitor changes in its health over time.

The footbridge will undergo a number of load tests before it's installed in Amsterdam in 2019.