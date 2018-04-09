    ×

    Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tupperware, Verifone, Nike & more

    An employee of Tupperware Brands on the production line in Joue-les-Tours, France.
    Jean-Francois Monier | AFP | Getty Images
    Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

    Verifone shares skyrocketed as much as 52 percent in extended trading. The electronic payment transaction provider will be acquired by private equity firm Francisco Partners for $3.4 billion, according to a statement released Monday afternoon. Upon completion of the transaction, Verifone will become privately held.

    Tupperware stock dropped nearly 5 percent in the extended session after the company downgraded its first-quarter guidance. Its earnings prediction was cut 5 cents and revenue guidance was trimmed by 2 percent. The company sees second-quarter sales being modestly lower than previously expected as well.

    Nike stock gained as much as 1 percent after the bell. The athletic apparel retailer announced that it has acquired computer vision company Invertex, which makes software that scans a customer's body for product fittings.

    This is the second company Nike has acquired in less than a month as part of its "Consumer Direct Offense" strategy to better serve its customers. Nike acquired data analytics company Zodiac in late March.

    Shares of Consolidated Edison dropped 2 percent after hours following an announcement that board member Vincent Calarco will retire from the energy company's board.

