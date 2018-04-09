Biotech shares soar on dealmaking, drug breakthroughs; AveXis jumps 77 percent

The biotech sector is bouncing back big time Monday due to a big acquisition and positive drug developments.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF is up 2.3 percent Monday, following its 5 percent decline this month through Friday.

AveXis shares led the sector by rising nearly 80 percent. Novartis said on Monday it plans to buy the gene therapy company in a cash deal totaling $8.7 billion or $218 per share.



Gene therapy companies such as REGENXBIO and Abeona Therapeutics rallied more than 14 percent in reaction to the deal.

Several biotech companies also rose on positive drug pipeline developments.

Verastem stock is up about 9 percent after it announced on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted its New Drug Application filing with priority review for its duvelisib, a treatment for lymphoma.

And microcap Therapix Biosciences stock is up more than 20 percent. The company announced its results from a Phase IIa study for its treatment for Tourette Syndrome.