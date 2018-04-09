4 ways to invest in the emerging markets rebound

We remain positive on EM currencies overall despite the increase in U.S. yields, as we expect growth to gather momentum on the back of persistent inflows and favorable financial conditions, including reduced external vulnerabilities. EM currencies are still benefiting from supportive fundamental valuations and attractive EM real rates. EM central banks might be biased to adopt a more hawkish stance as growth momentum improves in the coming quarters, benefiting carry in EM currencies.



All signs appear to be pointing to emerging markets; the macro backdrop is encouraging, the stabilization of commodity prices is clearly helpful and corporate investments are picking up, we see a good investment case across asset classes if managed well.



Michael Strobaek, global chief investment officer at Credit Suisse Group AG, with 1.4 trillion Swiss francs of assets under management, and chair of the Credit Suisse Investment Committee.

