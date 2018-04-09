European markets seen higher; Deutsche Bank chooses new CEO

    ×

    • Asian stocks traded higher as concerns over a trade war between China and the U.S. dissipated slightly ahead of a key speech Tuesday.
    • Deutsche Bank has appointed Christian Sewing as its new chief executive officer, taking effect immediately.

    European equities are expected to open higher Monday morning, continuing the somewhat positive sentiment seen in Asia.

    The FTSE 100 is seen up by 34 points at 7,204; the German DAX is set to start up by 54 points at 12,277; and the CAC 40 is expected to start up by 14 points at 5,266; according to IG.

    Asian stocks traded higher as concerns over a trade war between China and the U.S. dissipated slightly ahead of a key speech Tuesday. Market players will monitor Chinese President Xi Jinping who will speak at the Boao Forum, after President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that China could remove its trade barriers.

    Meanwhile in Europe, Deutsche Bank has appointed Christian Sewing as its new chief executive officer, taking effect immediately. The German national is a retail bank specialist, which has raised some doubts about his ability to restore the investment banking side of the lender.

    In other corporate news, Adidas is reportedly closing down some stores in the coming years as it boosts its online presence, the Financial Times reported.

    On the political front, Italy seems one step closer to getting a right-wing government. The Lega, Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia parties, which ran together in the March 4 election, have promised to present a united front in a fresh round of talks with the Italian President Sergio Matarella.

    In terms of data, there will be new balance of trade figures in Germany due at 7 a.m. London time. Vice President of the European Central Bank, Vitor Constancio, will speak at the European Parliament's Economic Affairs Committee at 2 p.m. London time.

