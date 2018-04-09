From instruments to aircraft: 5 incredible ways 3-D printing is being used to build things

3-D printing is helping to drive change and innovation in the production and fitting of prosthetics. Just last month, for example, it was announced that students at The University of Manchester in the U.K. had designed and built a 3-D printed and low-cost robotic prosthetic hand.

The university said that the hand, which cost just £307 ($432) to produce, enables users to pick up objects, eat using a knife and fork, and type.