Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own.
His campaign his raised $10 million through the early stages of the 2018 midterm cycle, and has $8 million on hand. The campaign has received contributions from a variety of groups including the joint fundraising committee, Senate Victory 2018, with contributions totaling over $150,000. Regions Bank, meanwhile, has given $114,000 to Nelson so far.
There's also a s super PAC that appears to be ready to unleash spending in the state to support Nelson – the Senate Majority PAC, which was created to help Democrats get elected to the Senate.
On Sunday, the PAC released a digital attack ad in anticipation of Scott's announcement as part of what the group claims is part of a larger campaign against the Republican. In the ad, the PAC argues that when Scott was CEO of health-care company Columbia/HCA, he defrauded tax payers.
Scott was forced out as CEO of the company during a federal fraud investigation. He was never charged with any wrongdoing.
Then the ad attempts to link his activities with the company to his time as governor, when the group says he cut billions of dollars to education subsidies while also raising taxes.
"History has proven that if you want to predict how Rick Scott will act, figure out what will benefit his political career and his bank account," said J.B. Poersch, president of Senate Majority PAC, said in a press release. "The list goes on and on – leading a company that defrauded taxpayers, rewarding state contracts to companies he had a financial interest in, slashing education funding and raising property taxes," he added.
The Democartic Senatorial Campaign Committee is also getting an early start in attacking Scott. The group released Facebook ads on Monday linking voters to the groups anti-Scott digital hub titled Self Serving Scott. The committee's spokesman, David Bergstein, said in a press release that Scott used his position as governor to only help one person: himself.
"His record is a story voters of every political persuasion will reject: lost jobs, low wages and higher health care costs for hardworking families — while using his position as governor to make himself richer," Bergstein said.
Nelson also has the advantage of already being backed by several major players in corporate America. He can tout individual contributions from employees at powerful corporations ranging from American Airlines to Walt Disney Co., according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
Employees of Disney have in total given $33,000 to the Democrat incumbent while those at American Airlines have contributed $24,000. Executives from the technology and defense contractor Harris Corporation have contributed $81,000 to Nelson.
American Airlines has a hub in Miami, while Disney's Walt Disney World theme park is near Orlando. Harris' corporate headquarters is in Melbourne, Fla.
Nelson seemed undeterred by Scott's entrance into the race, according to a statement from his campaign.
"While it's clear that Rick Scott will say or do anything to get elected, I've always believed that if you just do the right thing, the politics will take care of itself," Nelson said through the statement.