BlackBerry CEO predicts China will protect intellectual property as it develops more of its own

The Trump administration has taken issue with what it has deemed intellectual property theft by China, but the tussle over those rights could be rendered inconsequential with time.

Trade policies in China that have come under increased scrutiny of late — amid an elevation in U.S.-China trade tensions — include its practice of requiring foreign firms to hand over technological expertise in order to access local markets.

But those concerns could eventually lessen as Chinese firms producing their own technology recognize the significance of intellectual property laws.