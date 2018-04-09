Here are the top 10 airlines in the world as ranked by TripAdvisor customers

A survey of the best airlines in the world compiled by TripAdvisor has placed Singapore Airlines at the top.

Released Monday, the survey is just the second to rank airlines that the travel website has carried out. TripAdvisor said to generate the results it put traveler responses over a 12-month period into an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews.

Air New Zealand came second, pushing last year's winner Emirates down into third place. Asian carriers performed well, with three other airlines — Japan, EVA Air and Korean Air — placed in the top 10.