    Here are the top 10 airlines in the world as ranked by TripAdvisor customers

    • Singapore Airlines comes out on top, with Air New Zealand second.
    • The list is based on TripAdvisor customer reviews.
    • Asian based carriers dominated the top ten.
    Singapore Airlines first class private suite
    A survey of the best airlines in the world compiled by TripAdvisor has placed Singapore Airlines at the top.

    Released Monday, the survey is just the second to rank airlines that the travel website has carried out. TripAdvisor said to generate the results it put traveler responses over a 12-month period into an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews.

    Air New Zealand came second, pushing last year's winner Emirates down into third place. Asian carriers performed well, with three other airlines — Japan, EVA Air and Korean Air — placed in the top 10.

    The only U.S. airline to make the list was Southwest Airlines, with many reviewers praising its membership program.

    Many well-known airlines, including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and American Airlines, didn't feature in the top 10.

    Singapore Airlines came out on top in the economy and first class travel sectors, Qatar Airways took out the title for best business class, while Air New Zealand had the number one premium economy offering.