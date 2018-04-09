Trump says he'll make 'major decisions' on Syria in the coming days

President Donald Trump said Monday he will make "major decisions" on Syria in the coming days, and did not rule out new military action.

The president condemned reports of a chemical weapons attack that left dozens of people dead over the weekend, calling it "atrocious." He said "nothing's off the table" in response to the attack.

"Very concerned, when a thing like that can happen, this is about humanity," the president told reporters during a Cabinet meeting. "We're talking about humanity. And it can't be allowed to happen. So we'll be looking at that barbaric act and studying what's going on."

"If it's Russia, if it's Syria, if it's Iran, if it's all of them together, we'll figure it out and we'll know the answers quite soon," he added.