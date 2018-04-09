    ×

    Politics

    Trump says he'll make 'major decisions' on Syria in the coming days

    • President Donald Trump says he will make "major decisions" on Syria in the next two days after speaking with military leaders.
    President Donald Trump said Monday he will make "major decisions" on Syria in the coming days, and did not rule out new military action.

    The president condemned reports of a chemical weapons attack that left dozens of people dead over the weekend, calling it "atrocious." He said "nothing's off the table" in response to the attack.

    "Very concerned, when a thing like that can happen, this is about humanity," the president told reporters during a Cabinet meeting. "We're talking about humanity. And it can't be allowed to happen. So we'll be looking at that barbaric act and studying what's going on."

    "If it's Russia, if it's Syria, if it's Iran, if it's all of them together, we'll figure it out and we'll know the answers quite soon," he added.

    Carlos Barria | Reuters
    Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin "may" bear some responsibility for the attack.
    "It's going to be very tough" for Putin if he had a role in it, the president added.

    "He will, everybody" involved will "pay a price" for the atrocity, Trump said.

    In a Sunday tweet, the president called the attack "mindless" and said Russia and Iran "are responsible for backing Animal" Syrian President Bashar Assad.

