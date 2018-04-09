‘Twice-blessed’ stocks: When the charts and the fundamentals align 5:56 PM ET Fri, 6 April 2018 | 01:35

With these stocks, you might be able to have your cake and eat it, too.

Piper Jaffray sees some companies boasting bullish technical and fundamental outlooks.

Anadarko, PVH Corporation and Palo Alto Networks are its top picks, carrying overweight ratings — a minimum of 10 percent upside based upon the analysts' most recent price targets, and several positive technical indicators in the charts.

Chief market technician Craig Johnson told "Trading Nation" why these three culled from his proprietary list could be smart picks. Here are his reasons why.

• Cybersecurity stock Palo Alto Networks, from a fundamental perspective, has reported solid results and technically has reversed a major downtrend. On another technical note, the stock is showing improving relative strength. The stock has gained 34 percent this year.

• Energy company Anadarko Petroleum has a strong free cash flow and is technically showing a multiyear ascending triangle, with the next resistance coming in at $74 per share. The stock is up nearly 10 percent this year, above $58 a share in Monday's premarket.

• Piper Jaffray forecasts retail name PVH giving conservative forward 2019 guidance, and is a "solid beat-and-raise story." From a technical picture, the stock has successfully retested uptrend support and is poised for a new leg higher. Shares have risen 14 percent this year.

Bottom line: Piper Jaffray is recommending a handful of stocks sharing strong technical and fundamental outlooks.