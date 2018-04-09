The ‘Mad Men’ days are over as ad group WPP bans drinking alcohol in the office

The rattle of the drinks trolley will no longer be heard at companies belonging to ad agency group WPP as it has banned drinking in the office.

It has updated its policy on alcohol in the workplace, stating "No drinks trolleys should be provided nor alcohol consumed at desks."

It's a far cry from TV series "Mad Men," set in the 1960s, where liquid lunches were common at the Sterling Cooper agency and everyone had a drinks cabinet in their office.

The WPP group, which lists 406 individual companies on its website, also encouraged agencies to limit alcohol to designated areas such as dining rooms, lounges and on-site bars, according to a document seen by trade publication PR Week. WPP wants to restrict drinking time to "generally no more than two hours" outside the workday.