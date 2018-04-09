The ‘Mad Men’ days are over as ad group WPP bans drinking alcohol in the office

Timothy A. Clary | Getty Images
A 'Mad Men' exhibit from the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City, 2015
Food, free water and non-alcoholic beverages should also be available, and agencies should respect the wishes of individuals who choose not to drink alcohol, the updated policy states.
Other companies have updated their drinks policies or reinforced them. In November, Salesforce Chief Executive Marc Benioff wrote an internal post reminding staff of its no alcohol policy, after he saw liquor in refrigerators and beer kegs in offices.
Meanwhile, insurer Lloyd's of London made headlines when it banned drinking during office hours in February 2017. "Lloyd's has a duty to be a responsible employer, and provide a healthy working environment. The policy we've introduced aligns us with many firms in the market," it stated at the time.
But the new Lloyd's policy did not find popularity with all staff, with one employee telling CNBC that deals are struck during lunchtime drinks and that the ban was not appreciated by many, especially the sales team.
Separately, WPP is currently investigating CEO Martin Sorrell after "an allegation of personal misconduct." No specific details about the nature of the allegations were given by WPP and the ongoing investigation doesn't appear to be material to the business, the company's statement said last week. The company may publish the findings of its investigation next week, Reuters reported Monday. Sorrell has said he rejects the allegation "unreservedly."
WPP declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.
Spriha Srivastava contributed to this report.