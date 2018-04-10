Cramer's lightning round: Buy Paychex's stock on a good quarter

Paychex: "It was a good quarter. The company's conservative. I think it's a buy, buy, buy."

3M: "The company gave an analyst conference. At the analyst conference, they indicated the month of March may not be as strong as people thought and that was pretty much all she wrote."

Granite Construction Inc.: "No, don't [take a position in Granite Construction]. I'd rather see you in Martin Marietta Materials. I think GVA is just OK."

XPO Logistics: "My charitable trust is holding. We keep hoping that it's going to go down. [CEO] Brad Jacobs is the man. It's the last mile, it's everything."