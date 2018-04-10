Now there's a 'Roomba' for your garden that whacks weeds

Franklin Robotics developed an autonomous robot named Tertill that weeds your garden.

Tertill is an autonomous, weatherproof and solar-powered robot. It was created by Franklin's chief technology officer Joe Jones, who also invented the Roomba.

Tertill roams your garden looking for plants that are less than an inch tall. It trims the weeds using a spinning string simmer, similar to a weed whacker. The robot is equipped with 4-wheel drive to help it navigate soft soil, sand and mulch. Sensors help it stay within garden fences, avoid rocks and prevent it from falling down steep slopes.

The $249 robot performs best in home gardens that are 100 square feet or less.



