Ivan Glasenberg, the chief executive of mining giant Glencore, has resigned from his position as a director at Russian aluminum firm Rusal.

Glencore, the Swiss-based fri that's listed in the U.K. owns an 8.8 percent stake in Rusal. The move comes after heavy losses for Russian stocks Monday, following new sanctions from the U.S on Friday.

