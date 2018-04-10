Rosenstein personally approved FBI raid against Trump lawyer Michael Cohen: NYT

FBI raid related to more payments to women, says NYT 10 Mins Ago | 01:47

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally signed off on raids of the office and residence of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the New York Times reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Trump, who on Monday evening vented his frustration about the raid and the special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing probe of potential collusion between his campaign and Russia, deliberated over whether to fire Rosenstein later that evening, the Times reported.

The Times reported that Rosenstein was not necessarily required to sign off on searches carried out by law enforcement offices that are separate from the special counsel.

Multiple outlets reported Monday that Rosenstein approved Mueller's referral to Geoffrey Berman, U.S. attorney for New York's southern district.