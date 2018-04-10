    ×

    Rosenstein personally approved FBI raid against Trump lawyer Michael Cohen: NYT

    • Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein signed off on the FBI raids of Trump's longtime lawyer's office and residence on Monday.
    • ABC News' Jonathan Karl, citing a source briefed on the matter, reported Tuesday that Berman has recused himself from the Cohen investigation, and played no part in the Monday raids.
    • Trump deliberated over whether to fire Rosenstein later that evening, the Times reported.
    President Donald Trump speaks to the press with Vice President Mike Pence (L), in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on March 23, 2018 in Washington, DC.
    FBI raid related to more payments to women, says NYT   

    Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally signed off on raids of the office and residence of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the New York Times reported Tuesday, citing sources.

    Trump, who on Monday evening vented his frustration about the raid and the special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing probe of potential collusion between his campaign and Russia, deliberated over whether to fire Rosenstein later that evening, the Times reported.

    The Times reported that Rosenstein was not necessarily required to sign off on searches carried out by law enforcement offices that are separate from the special counsel.

    Multiple outlets reported Monday that Rosenstein approved Mueller's referral to Geoffrey Berman, U.S. attorney for New York's southern district.

    U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein
    Getty Images
    U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

    But ABC News, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported Tuesday that Berman has recused himself from the Cohen investigation, and played no part in the Monday raids.

    Trump called the raids "disgraceful" and maintained that Cohen is a "good man" in remarks before a White House meeting on Monday about the U.S. response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.

    When asked if he planned to fire Mueller, the president said: "Many people have said, 'You should fire him.'"

    Trump's expressed further frustration about the Monday morning raids in tweets the next day.

    Trump has reportedly on multiple occasions weighed firing Rosenstein, who assumed control of the special counsel after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself over failing to disclose contacts with a Russian ambassador in congressional testimony.

    Read the full Times report here.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

    Trump weighs in on Cohen raid, Syria chemical weapons attack
