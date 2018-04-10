Porn star Stormy Daniels is cooperating with federal authorities investigating the $130,000 hush-money payment President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen paid her just before the 2016 election, NBC News reported Tuesday.

News of Daniels' cooperation with investigators came a day after FBI agents raided the New York City office and residence of Cohen, and seized documents related to the payment to the actress.

Daniels has said that Cohen paid her the money in exchange for her agreement to keep quiet about an affair with Trump that she claims began in 2006, shortly after the birth of his youngest son.

Cohen has admitted paying her the money. But the White House has denied that Trump had sex with Daniels, and Trump has said he was unaware of Cohen's deal with her at the time it was executed.

Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti did not immediately return a request for comment from CNBC. Cohen on Monday told CNBC he would later return calls for comment on his case, but has not done so yet.

Last month, Avenatti pointedly declined to answer when asked if he had been contacted by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller.

"I'm not at liberty to answer that question one way or the other," Avenatti told CNBC last month.

Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possibly collusion with Russians by the Trump campaign.

The raid on Cohen's office and residence Monday was spurred by information Mueller's investigation came across, which Mueller referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.