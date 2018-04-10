Trump lawyer Cohen calls FBI agents 'courteous' and 'respectful' after raid

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen said Tuesday that FBI agents were respectful and professional when they raided his home and office on Monday.

Speaking to CNN in his first public comments since the raid, the attorney said "[he] would be lying" if he said he wasn't worried about the search, which is reportedly related to payments made to two women who claim to have had affairs with Trump.

"Do I need this in my life? No. Do I want to be involved in this? No," Cohen said.

Federal prosecutors in New York obtained a search warrant to carry out the raid. It followed a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.

Cohen's description of the search clashes with what Trump said on Monday. The president said agents "broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys."

The lawyer told CNN he would reconsider the payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels, which came on the eve of the 2016 election, because of the fallout has affected his family.

