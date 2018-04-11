Cramer's lightning round: My playbook for buying into Twitter's stock

Twitter: "I think Twitter is doing phenomenally well. I would buy some here. If it came down, say, 10 percent, I would buy some more. I think Twitter's a win."

GTT Communications: "We had them on. I thought they had a great business model. I praised them right then. I say buy."

Steel Dynamics: "It's a real good steel company. It's the only other one that I'll even put near Nucor, which is owned by my charitable trust."

Sprint: "Sell. When I see these stories about a takeover and I don't have any more insight beyond what's already been said, I think you have to ring the register."

Marriott International: "Marriott is terrific. I don't know if you saw how well Hilton traded today. I think Marriott is great."

Las Vegas Sands: "I prefer MGM, frankly. I just think it's got a little less risk. And by the way, a lot of my friends, like Stephanie Link, like the stock of Wynn."

Micron Technology: "Look, when you see a multiple that low, it means that people believe that they will not make the earnings next year. I have to tell you, I see some weakness in flash, I'm a little worried about possible weakness in DRAM coming, so I'm not a buyer."

General Electric: "There was a Cowen report out today that I read that was very significant. It said don't buy ahead of the quarter because there are some more write-downs coming. It did make me feel like, wait a second, let's hold off. If you don't own it, don't buy it."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Nucor.