DOJ's Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI's Russia probe

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Wednesday gave the House Intelligence Committee access to "a version" of a two-page document related to the FBI's investigation into links between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

In a statement, committee chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said he and Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., met with Rosenstein on Wednesday afternoon, after making multiple requests to view the document.

They were "finally given access" to the document, Nunes said. The document contained information necessary to advance the committee's counter-investigation into the Justice Department and FBI, he added.

"Although the subpoenas issued by this Committee in August 2017 remain in effect, I'd like to thank Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein for his cooperation today," Nunes said in a statement.

Of the three government entities investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, the House Intel Committee was the first to claim it had concluded its interview period.

The committee has also been marked by political divisions and public acrimony between party leaders Nunes and Adam Schiff, D-Calif., over how the investigation was being handled.

A spokesman for Rep. Schiff did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.