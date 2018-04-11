European markets seen lower ahead of earnings; VW to replace CEO

Equities in Europe are set to open lower Wednesday as investors begin to focus on earnings at the start of a new reporting season.

The FTSE 100 is seen off by 20 points at 7,239; the DAX 30 is set to start down by 58 points at 12,342 and the CAC 40 in France is seen down by 18 points at 5,289, according to IG.

In Asia, markets traded mixed overnight after an initial rally led by Wall Street on Tuesday. Investors became less concerned over a potential trade war after Chinese President XI Jinping said he would open up the economy, causing markets to rally on Tuesday