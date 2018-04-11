The session will take place over a dedicated 10-minute session ahead of the Berlin ePrix on May 19 at the circuit based at Tempelhof Airport in the German capital.

Rosberg has been a long-time admirer of Formula E and the news of his racing car return comes hot on hot heels of another announcement, he has also become a shareholder in the organization.

On revealing the news, the 32-year-old said: "Since my retirement, I've become very interested in the e-mobility movement and its potential to positively impact our society and our planet. I've therefore also long believed in the potential of Formula E and came on board as an investor some time ago."

No further details have been released as of yet by Rosberg or Formula E regarding the exact details of his shareholding, but he is the latest name aiming to grow the sport into a genuine rival to Formula One. Formula E is essentially a class of auto racing that uses only electric-powered cars.

Richard Branson's Virgin Racing and Jaguar are already established Formula E teams, with Rosberg's former F1 team Mercedes also committing to join the grid for the sixth season of the championship in 2019.

With the car industry developing new technologies to create new cleaner ways of transport on a domestic level, manufacturers are looking to appeal to new audiences, by aligning themselves with progressive brands including Formula E.