Lyft president: It's 'incredibly important' for companies to do privacy right

In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony on Capitol Hill, John Zimmer of Lyft chimed in on the subject of user privacy.

"I think within any company, user trust, and therefore user privacy, has to be a top priority," said the Lyft president.

Speaking to CNBC's Akiko Fujita on Wednesday at the New Economy Summit in Tokyo, Zimmer emphasized that user trust is paramount for companies.

"Companies today, because of technology, have the power to impact so many more people than companies ever did in the past," Zimmer said.

Saying that it is "incredibly important" for companies to get their privacy issues in order, Zimmer added that "there are repercussions" to not taking them seriously. Using Facebook as an example, Zimmer said the social media giant is addressing the problem because "they know that business will be affected if they don't."

While acknowledging that he didn't know if he was "the expert on how to regulate a company like Facebook," Zimmer said rules for the safekeeping and use of data would be welcomed by him and others.