Mariah Carey accidentally stays in a hostel in ad, sings karaoke to her own song

An online travel agent is trying to shake off the dingy image of youth hostels by hiring pop singer Mariah Carey to star in a marketing campaign.

In a three-minute ad for Hostelworld, Carey arrives with a full entourage at a Barcelona hostel and finds that her assistant appears to have missed her request for a "beautifully-appointed private room in a hotel."

Standing in the lobby of the Casa Gracia hostel, she shouts at staff to "deal with it," as the entourage is shown into a dorm room.

Carey gets stuck in a lift with a topless man cleaning his teeth, before viewing a private room that meets with her approval; she is also seen in full sequins in the hostel's bar, miming to her 1995 hit "Fantasy."