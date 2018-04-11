House members will likely be more prepared to grill Mark Zuckerberg than the Senate was

Rep. Walden: I want to get beyond Zuckerberg's talking points 3 Mins Ago | 04:21

Mark Zuckerberg is going before Congress for a second time Wednesday — and members of the House are likely to be better versed in both Facebook's business model and technology in general than their Senate counterparts were yesterday.

The Facebook founder and CEO spent nearly five hours addressing members of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday, often answering basic questions about the company's ad-based business model, its wholly-owned apps Messenger and WhatsApp, and simple user-facing functionality.

The frequently clumsy line of questioning inspired jokes online of the 33-year-old CEO explaining technology to an older generation of lawmakers.

Lawmakers are today — like yesterday — expecting answers on whether Facebook neglected its duty to users in failing to keep track of the sensitive data under its stewardship.