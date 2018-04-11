Nordstrom just opened a store only for men. Here's what it looks like inside

Nordstrom just opened its first department store dedicated to men. For the naysayers who doubt there's a need for such a thing today, consider this: Do men really need sneaker shining, personal stylists or the ability to pick up online orders at any hour of the day — even 2 a.m.? Nordstrom thinks so. And all those services and more will be available at the new store.

Located in the heart of New York, in between Times Square and Central Park, the stand-alone men's store is situated across the street from what will eventually be Nordstrom's first full-line store for women in the city. That's set to open next year.

The 47,000 square-foot, three-level men's store has four pint-sized shops inside dedicated to sought-after brands: Calvin Klein, Balenciaga, Valentino and Dior. It's the first time Nordstrom has tried something more upscale like this for men.

The store also showcases up-and-coming, more sticker-conscious retailers like Greats and Shinola. Activewear takes center stage with Nike, Adidas and Champion. And work apparel — suits, ties and the like — takes up a big chunk of the top floor. When shoppers are ready to relax, they'll find two dining areas — a coffee shop and cafe serving lobster rolls and charcuterie — inside.

Nordstrom has said New York is its biggest market by sales volume for online orders, so it makes sense why the department store is trying to grow there. It already has two off-price Rack stores in the city, while the new men's store is much more luxe. For Nordstrom, the location in New York comes at a time when many retailers are scaling back their physical footprints. The department store chain operates roughly 370 stores in the U.S. and Canada today.

Here's what Nordstrom's new men's store looks like inside: