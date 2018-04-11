The Russian ruble hit its lowest level against the dollar since November 2016, as tensions surrounding Syria intensify.
The currency briefly hit 65 dollars after an early Wednesday tweet by President Donald Trump suggested that the U.S. was ready to launch missiles into Syria.
Tweet 1
Trump has canceled a South American trip to stay in the U.S. The White House said this was in order to "oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world." U.S. allies U.K. and France have said that those responsible for an alleged chemical attack in Syria last week should be held to account and commercial airlines have been issued with a warning over airspace near Syria.
Meanwhile, Russia — who backs Syria's government — said Sunday that military interference where Russian forces have been deployed could "lead to very grave consequences."
Last Friday's decision to place sanctions on some of Russia's biggest names, including Rusal's Oleg Deripaska and Gazprom's Alexey Miller had already sent shockwaves throughout Moscow's markets.