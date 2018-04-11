Spotify and Hulu announced a joint plan for customers on Wednesday that offers access to both services for $12.99 per month.

Spotify Premium, the company's ad-free service, costs $9.99 per month for ad-free service and access to its music library. Hulu's "limited ads" service costs $7.99 per month, which means users will save $5 by signing up for both.

The company's are also offering a 99-cent promotion that allows subscribers to test the limited ads plan for 99 cents for three months before they're billed the full $12.99 for the bundle. Here's how that pricing works, according to Hulu:

You'll pay one bill to Spotify for both services. Your first month is the price of your Premium plan plus the Hulu 3-month trial price. After your trial, you'll then start paying $12.99/month for both. Here's what it looks like: 1st month: $9.99 + $0.99 + tax

2nd month: $9.99 + tax

3rd month $9.99 + tax

Following months: $12.99 + tax

The new option is currently only available to users who pay for Spotify Premium, though Hulu said it plans to offer it to everyone sometime this summer.

Of note: Spotify offers a premium subscription for families that costs $14.99 per month, though there's currently no option to add Hulu if you're paying for that.

Disclosure: Comcast, which owns CNBC parent NBCUniversal, is a co-owner of Hulu.