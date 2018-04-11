Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth

Talkspace, a start-up that offers therapy via video chat, is getting serious about selling to employers and has just brought on a chief medical officer to help.

Neil Leibowitz, who previously served as senior medical director at UnitedHealth, joined Talkspace this month. His hiring comes as the company builds out its enterprise business and is mulling a potential IPO.

Talkspace, which offers a $79 weekly service for talking to a therapist online or a $49 service for messaging a mental health professional, recently hit 1 million users after more than five years in business, CEO Oren Frank told CNBC. He said the company is generating tens of millions of dollars in revenue.

Now that Leibowitz is on board, Talkspace's physicians will soon be able to start prescribing medicines when needed. The psychiatrists, who are independent consultants, will only be able to prescribe using the video tool due to state and federal regulations. Leibowitz said the company hasn't decided yet if there are any medications it would avoid prescribing, such as opiates.