Top CEOs made over $40 million each last year

Early indicators suggest 2017 was another big year for corporate executives' compensation. The median pay for CEOs at the biggest U.S. companies was $15.7 million in fiscal 2017, up from $15 million the year prior.

That's according to executive compensation firm Equilar's early reading of data filed with the SEC. The annual Equilar 100 study looks at CEO pay for the 100 largest companies by revenue, that have filed their proxy statements in the first quarter.

Leading the list is Broadcom CEO Hock Tan with a total compensation package over $103 million. Much of that consisted of a one-time stock award allotted to Tan, but he won't receive it for years, according to the filing. The company has a complex incentive program tied to total shareholder return, and the amount Tan could actually receive in 2021 depends on company performance compared with the broader S&P 500.

Broadcom completed its move from Singapore to San Jose, California, this month, just weeks after President Donald Trump blocked the company's $117 billion takeover of rival chipmaker Qualcomm.

The value of Tan's total compensation package was more than double that of the next CEO on the list, AIG's Brian Duperreault. Duperreault's nearly $43 million package included more than $14 million in bonuses and $11 million in stock awards. Following him were Oracle co-CEOs Mark Hurd and Safra Catz, whose compensation packages totaled $40 million each.

CEOs on the list saw a median pay increase of 5 percent in fiscal 2017, a slight slowdown from the 6 percent growth the previous year. Because the list is made up of the biggest companies by revenue, the constituents change slightly year to year.

In a repeat performance, Berkshire Hathaway was the biggest company by revenue, earning $242.1 billion, up 8 percent from the previous year. But Berkshire chief Warren Buffett was again at the bottom of the list in terms of CEO pay. The Oracle of Omaha takes a base salary of just $100,000. Apple was the only other company with total revenue in the same ballpark, at $229.2 billion.