A blockchain CEO was told women can't make it as leaders. She now has millions in funding

During her MBA studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Hope Liu refused to join the Women in Management club.

The former UBS executive and current chief executive of a blockchain company had been working in finance for six years prior to her MBA program, and did not feel the need to join a society dedicated to increasing opportunities for women in business.

"I felt that, as a woman, I didn't want to be treated specially. I wanted to get the same opportunities as other guys," she said.

Liu did get plenty of opportunities. She received $20 million in funding for her start-up, Eximchain, which says it is building a public and scalable blockchain that ensures privacy for businesses. The technology would allow the proof of a transaction to be made public, but the details would only be seen between the buyer and seller.

Despite her experience at MIT, Liu's time traveling the world to pitch her start-up idea prompted her to recognize the need to advocate for gender issues: She was frequently questioned about her ability to lead because of her gender, she said.

One influential man told her male employee — in front of her — that she would "never be able to make it" because she is female, she recounted.

The lack of gender diversity is particularly problematic in the blockchain space, she said. At a blockchain conference she attended in Japan last week, just two speakers in a group of 42 were female, she told CNBC.

That experience is not unique to Asia. An article in The New York Times this year looked at "blockchain bros," highlighting the significant gender disparity in the industry in the United States.

Blockchain technology is seen as having tremendous potential for the economy and society, and applications can attract significant investments.

Women, however, are not reaping the benefits of the potentially disruptive technology. Some studies estimate that women reportedly make up just between 4 and 6 percent of workers in the blockchain space.