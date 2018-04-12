    ×

    Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Broadcom, Northern Trust & Fortive

    Angel Navarrete | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

    Broadcom stock jumped 4 percent after hours. The semiconductor company announced a $12 billion share repurchase authorization on Thursday afternoon.

    Shares of Northern Trust lost over 2 percent post-market. The financial services company announced two senior appointments in its Global Family Office & Investment Practices group across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

    Fortive stock gained nearly 2 percent in the extended session. The industrial conglomerate declared a 7 cent dividend on Thursday afternoon.

