Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Broadcom stock jumped 4 percent after hours. The semiconductor company announced a $12 billion share repurchase authorization on Thursday afternoon.

Shares of Northern Trust lost over 2 percent post-market. The financial services company announced two senior appointments in its Global Family Office & Investment Practices group across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fortive stock gained nearly 2 percent in the extended session. The industrial conglomerate declared a 7 cent dividend on Thursday afternoon.