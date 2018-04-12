A former Trump Tower doorman was reportedly paid $30,000 in late 2015 for his signing over the rights to a story about a salacious rumor that President Donald Trump fathered a child with a former employee, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The doorman, identified as Dino Sajudin in reports from the New Yorker magazine and the Associated Press, is said to have met with American Media, or AMI, the publisher of the tabloid National Enquirer and a raft of other magazines, which brokered the deal.

Sajudin reportedly gave up exclusive rights to tell the rumor that Trump may have fathered a daughter with a former employee in the 1980s. Citing six current and former AMI employees, the New Yorker reported that Sajudin knew the names of the alleged mistress and the child.

The Associated Press reported that the alleged mistress was an employee at Trump World Tower, located near the United Nations building in Manhattan.

Trump has been embroiled in multiple allegations of infidelity since taking office. The Wall Street Journal first reported that porn star Stormy Daniels was paid $130,000 shortly before the 2016 election by Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime personal lawyer, for silence over an alleged tryst between her and the real estate mogul years earlier. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is now suing Trump and Cohen to void her agreement.

Lawyers for Cohen did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment, nor did representatives for the Trump Organization and the White House.

Sajudin's alleged deal is not the first time AMI has been reported soliciting nondisclosure agreements to protect Trump. In March, former Playboy model Karen McDougal came forward with a lawsuit against AMI itself to void her own alleged $150,000 exclusivity deal.

Cohen told the Associated Press that he had discussed the rumor with the National Enquirer, although he denied knowledge of the payment to Sajudin.

On Monday, FBI agents seized records relating to the payment that Cohen made to Daniels shortly before Election Day 2016, among other materials relating to possible settlements and agreements related to Trump.