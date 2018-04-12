General Electric is considering a spinoff or public offering of its GE Transportation business, according to a Wall Street Journal report Thursday citing people familiar with the situation.

The embattled industrial conglomerate has been examining different ways to offload the transportation division over the last six months, the report said. Valued at about $7 billion, GE Transportation could become a model for how the company will trim how much it manages without directly selling assets, the Journal reported.

GE CEO John Flannery promised shareholders in October that the company would sell $20 billion in assets as a part of the company's ongoing restructuring. GE spinoffs may yield greater value to shareholders, who would have the opportunity to regain value through the turnaround of a subsidiary.

Spinoffs from U.S. industrial companies return twice the value of the broader stock market, Melius Research wrote in a note last month. The firm has a more optimistic forecast for GE's value than many other Wall Street analysts. GE's stock price has eroded in recent months amid the dour forecasts of GE's potential value.

In premarket trading, GE shares edged up less than 1 percent to just above $13. The stock is down more than 56 percent in the past year.

Read the full Wall Street Journal report here.