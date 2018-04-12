Google is redesigning Gmail but it says updates are still at the early stages

Google is reportedly set to launch a revamped Gmail in the coming weeks, with a "fresh, clean look for Gmail on the web."

Businesses that use G Suite, Google's service that includes email, Docs, Drive and Calendar, have been emailed about the update, according to a report on tech website The Verge.

The redesign will include "several new features" such as easy access to G Suite apps via Gmail, and the ability to snooze emails.

Google is also said to be revamping Tasks, a to-do list that can be built into Gmail, which is likely to encourage people to stay in their inbox for most of their working day, getting everything done via a single webpage, according to tech website Android Authority, which got a sneak preview of the update.