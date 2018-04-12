    ×

    Google is redesigning Gmail but it says updates are still at the early stages

    Google is reportedly set to launch a revamped Gmail in the coming weeks, with a "fresh, clean look for Gmail on the web."

    Businesses that use G Suite, Google's service that includes email, Docs, Drive and Calendar, have been emailed about the update, according to a report on tech website The Verge.

    The redesign will include "several new features" such as easy access to G Suite apps via Gmail, and the ability to snooze emails.

    Google is also said to be revamping Tasks, a to-do list that can be built into Gmail, which is likely to encourage people to stay in their inbox for most of their working day, getting everything done via a single webpage, according to tech website Android Authority, which got a sneak preview of the update.

    Google updated the design of Calendar last October, making it easier for people to see the details of events scheduled, as well as an update to how its settings page looks.

    And it revealed that its cloud arm is "already a billion-dollar-per-quarter-business" in February. Cloud includes G Suite and the Google Cloud Platform. G Suite has 4 million paying customers, according to Chief Executive Sundar Pichai.

    Google didn't confirm details of the Gmail redesign to CNBC, but said in an emailed statement: "We're working on some major updates to Gmail (they're still in draft phase). We need a bit more time to compose ourselves, so can't share anything yet—archive this for now, and we'll let you know when it's time to hit send."

