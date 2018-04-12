German billionaire missing in Swiss Alps for five days

Rescue teams continued searching for one of Germany's richest men on Thursday, after the billionaire CEO went missing in the Swiss Alps over the weekend.

Karl-Erivan Haub, the heir to the Tengelmann supermarket chain, went missing while skiing off-piste near Switzerland's famous Klein Matterhorn on Saturday.

Haub was reportedly skiing alone as he trained for a biennial endurance race before he then failed to return from an area thought to be close to Europe's highest cable car station.

A Tengelmann spokesperson told the BBC that a "full-speed" search for Haub had begun on Wednesday.