    These stocks are consistent big winners during earnings season

    • Investors everywhere are looking for profitable trading opportunities by finding the stocks that will exceed earnings-per-share expectations.
    • Six stocks posted gains of more than 10 percent on average after their first-quarter earnings reports over the past five years. The list of winners includes LogMeIn, Electronic Arts and Crocs, says Bespoke Investment Group.
    A drumline performs before the Electronic Arts EA Play event at the Hollywood Palladium on June 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
    Earnings season began this week and picks up on Friday with three major banks reporting results including J.P. Morgan Chase. Investors everywhere are looking for profitable trading opportunities by finding the biggest winners that will exceed earnings-per-share expectations.

    Bespoke Investment Group screened for the companies that generated the best stock performance the day after their first-quarter earnings results over the past five years.

    Six stocks posted gains of more than 10 percent on average after their first-quarter earnings reports including LogMeIn, Electronic Arts and Crocs, Bespoke said in a note sent to clients Wednesday.

    To be sure, past performance does not guarantee future results, but the stocks above certainly have a good track record of success this time of year.

