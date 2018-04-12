Trump tweets again on Syria, saying attack 'could be very soon or not so soon at all'

President Donald Trump clarified on Thursday that a missile attack by the U.S. in Syria may not be imminent.

"Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our 'Thank you America?'", Trump said on social media Thursday.

Stock futures ticked higher and oil and gold fell slightly following Trump's new tweet.

On Wednesday, stocks fell and oil and gold jumped after Trump tweeted, "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'"