Volkswagen supervisory board ousts CEO Matthias Müller

Volkwagen's board has ousted CEO Mattias Muller, replacing him with VW brand chief Herbert Diess, CNBC confirmed Thursday.

The world's largest automaker is also preparing its truck and bus division for a potential listing.

The move is seen as an attempt for VW to make a break with the diesel emission scandals that rocked the company and led to hefty fines and other penalties.

Diess, joined Volkswagen in July 2015, after previously working at BMW.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates