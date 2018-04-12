Watch: CIA Director Mike Pompeo testifies in nomination hearing for secretary of State

[The stream is slated to start at 10:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

CIA Director Mike Pompeo is set to testify on Thursday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who will consider his nomination to replace Rex Tillerson as President Donald Trump's secretary of State.

Trump tweeted his encouragement to Pompeo on Thursday morning.

Pompeo will attempt to distance himself from Tillerson in his opening statement, according to CBS News, citing excerpts of the speech. He will tell the Senate committee that his goal is to help the State Department "find its swagger once again," the outlet reported.

CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel has been nominated to replace Pompeo as the director of the agency.