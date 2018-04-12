Zuora jumps 50 percent in first day of trading, opening at $20

Cloud computing firm Zuora jumped 50 percent in its first day of trading on the public market, opening at $20 a share.

The company listed its $154 million IPO on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ZUO."

Zuora priced its 11 million shares at $14 Wednesday, above a revised expected range of $11 to $13. That implies a valuation of just over $1.4 billion for the tech company.

Zuora helps businesses manage subscription services with billing and analytics offerings. It serves 950 customers in more than 30 countries and counts major investors like Blackrock and Benchmark among its backers.

The firm reported a net loss of $47.2 million for the year ended January 31, on revenue of $167.9 million — up about 49 percent from a year ago.

The company first filed to go public in March. Its competitors include Oracle and SAP. Apttus, another rival, has been planning to go public.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company and Jefferies are among the underwriters for the public offering.

—CNBC's Jordan Novet and Anita Balakrishnan contributed to this report.