    ×

    Bitcoin

    Bitcoin jumps above $8,000, bringing gains this week to more than 18%

    • Bitcoin traded near $8,111 as of 11:56 a.m. ET Friday, up 18.9 percent for the week, according to Coinbase.
    • The cryptocurrency hit $8,204 earlier in the day, its highest since late March.
    • The gains followed a sudden spike Thursday from a low of $6,786 to above $8,000. The move forced traders who had bet against bitcoin to buy back into the market, or cover their shorts.
    Bitcoin
    Getty Images

    Bitcoin climbed again Friday, reaching its highest since late March.

    The cryptocurrency briefly rose more than 6.5 percent over the last 24 hours to a high of $8,204, its highest in more than two weeks, according to Coinbase.

    Bitcoin traded near $8,111 as of 11:56 a.m. ET Friday, up 18.9 percent for the week.

    The gains followed a sudden spike Thursday from a low of $6,786 to above $8,000. The move forced traders who had bet against bitcoin to buy back into the market, or cover their shorts.

    Other cryptocurrencies also jumped Friday. Ethereum traded about 4 percent higher near $512, while ripple rose roughly 7 percent to 67 cents, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    Bitcoin/USD Coinbase
    ---
    Ripple/USD Bitstamp
    ---
    Ether/USD
    ---