Cramer's lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back   

FMC Corporation: "I like the way that FMC's bottoming here. I think it can come back. I know it's had a rough time. I think at this level it's good."

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust: "We recently had them on. It's a REIT and I think the REIT is darned cheap and I think that they pretty much proved that they can pay that dividend, so I'm going to go bullish and say you can own it."

Oclaro Inc.: "No, I don't like anything optical right now. I mean, nothing optical. The closest I want to come to buying something in that space would be Cisco."

AllianceBernstein Holding: "[It has a] 12 percent yield. You know what? I think you're right to be suspicious. I'm going to throw the red flag and I'm going to come back and do some homework. I happen to know the company. The company's great, but that does seem too outsized to me."

Stratasys Ltd.: "Your thoughts [about giving up on this stock] are right, because what you want to do with 3-D printing is be in HPQ, which has the best technology. That's what I want you to do."

Washington Prime Group: "Oh, man, it seems so risky to me. Too risky. Again, one of those that I think that the yield – here I go with my red flag – is a red flag, and that's how I'm going to handle it."

BB&T Corp.: "BB&T is going to report next week. Now, one of the things we've learned about these banks today is that people just have decided that none of them are any good. But we know [CEO] Kelly King. He's come on the show quite a bit and the story, I think, will be a good one. But there's no sense buying a bank ahead of it unless the stock has come down enough, and that stock is still not down enough from its high."

Select Medical Holdings: "It's very good, a very good hospital chain. But you know what? When I'm in that business, I always say go with the best and the best is HCA."