Facebook spent close to $9 million last year on security and private jets for Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg only made a salary of $1 in 2017, but his company spent close to $9 million for his personal security and use of private jets.

According to a proxy statement released on Friday, Zuckerberg's "other compensation" jumped 53 percent last year from 2016 to $8.9 million. That figure includes $7.3 million for security at his home and during travel and $1.5 million "for costs related to personal usage of private aircraft."

"Because of the high visibility of our company, our compensation & governance committee has authorized an 'overall security program' for Mr. Zuckerberg to address safety concerns due to specific threats to his safety arising directly as a result of his position as our founder, Chairman, and CEO," the filing said.