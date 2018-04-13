    ×

    Industrials

    General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement

    • General Electric restates its 2016 and 2017 earnings results.
    General Electric restated its 2016 and 2017 earnings results Friday.

    The industrial conglomerate reduced its 2016 earnings by 13 cents and its 2017 earnings by 17 cents, according to the company's filing.

    The restatement, announced by GE's Chief Financial Officer Jamie Miller during the company's fourth-quarter call with investors, stems from a need to adjust for new revenue recognition rules for its long-term service contracts.

